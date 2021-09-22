A South African student decided to bring some fun and ease to his school teacher by displaying amazing dancing skills

The young man, Brandon Horn, uploaded a viral video on TikTok and many of his peers really liked the kindness of his teacher as he listened to Tay Money

After the video made it on social media, many netizens noted that their teachers didn’t have time to have fun in the classroom

Another South African school kid is becoming an internet sensation for his dance moves. The young student decided to display amazing dance steps in front of his teacher.

Dancing to Tay Money’s Bussin song, the young guy seemed to be having fun and he noted that he might be the most annoying student in his class.

Tay Money may not be a hit in South Africa but it seems the teacher is slowly falling in love with her.

Looking at the clip, the teacher is seen sitting down on her desk and eventually laughs at the boy and the funny viral clip on TikTok is receiving the necessary attention it deserves.

Brandon Horn seems to also challenge his peers to join the SA schools dance. He wrote on his platform:

“#saschools #southafrica #Brandon_Horn17 #viral #trend. Bussin –Tay Money.”

Social media react

@Lucky McGhee said:

“You got the best teacher.”

@Alwande Sibiya wrote:

“She was always cool about that. I like her best teacher.”

@Metanga commented:

“My teacher would have killed me if I did that at school. No phones allowed.”

@OneleMbali wrote:

“She's probably the coolest teacher ever.”

@Tilodi commented:

“I didn’t know boys high schools has got these teachers.”

@User9508 wrote:

“She reminds me of my English teacher.”

@Fezeka Mabece commented:

“Teacher loves it, let her join.”

@Katlego Daweti wrote:

“Teacher is your second mother. Look after her.”

@ZimasaKala said:

“Fantastic learner, teacher vibes.”

@Lechisme wrote:

“You are a winner.”

Students and principal dance on assembly ground

In other news, students of an unidentified school were out of control as the song, Shedibalabala by SunkkeySnoop played in the background.

In a video shared by @pulsenigeria247 on Instagram, a teacher on native attire seemed to be addressing the students on the assembly ground when the song broke out.

The teacher then abandoned his 'sermon' as he gave body moves with screams from the excited students.

Source: Legit.ng