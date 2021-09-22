The sit-at-home directive ordered by IPOB has continued to affect the economy in the Southeast and even students’ are not left out

WAEC has recently calm the nerves of the people by revealing that no candidate in Enugu state missed its ongoing examination

The education board hinted further that the order affected the students’ emotionally and the logistics of most candidates too

Enugu state- Again, the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), has said that no candidate in Enugu state missed its ongoing examination despite the IPOB-declared Mondays’ sit-at-home order.

The Nation reports that the the Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator of WAEC, Eucharia Onodu disclosed this on Tuesday, September 21, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in the state.

Onodu said that the sit-at-home order only affected the students emotionally, as many of them had to sleep over in their schools to be able to meet up.

WAEC recently revealed that no student missed its examination in Enugu state despite the IPOB sit-at-home directive. Photo credit: The West African Examinations Council, WAEC - Nigeria

According to her, some trekked long distances, while others squatted with those in the hostels to be able to write the examination, a report by Vanguard also indicate.

Onodu said:

“I am aware some made extra effort, while others went to a lot of stress to write this exam and on our own part, we did not compromise the protocols put in place.

“I do not think somebody missed the exam because of the sit-at-home order."

