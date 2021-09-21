The defection of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to the All Progressives Congress continues to generate reactions in the polity

A former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka has weighed in on the trending topic with an interesting perspective

Chidoka, a former governorship candidate in Anambra state, says the president's acceptance of Fani-Kayode into the APC is significant politically

FCT, Abuja - Osita Chidoka, a former minister of aviation has stated that the defection of Femi Fani-Kayode to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) indicates that corruption cases against opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are just mere political witch-hunt.

Chidoka made this known in a Facebook post seen by Legit.ng on Monday, September 20.

Osita Chidoka has shared his opinion on the defection of Fani-Kayode to the APC.

Source: Facebook

According to him, the reception accorded to Fani-Kayode is an indictment on the president whose government had established a corruption case against the Osun-born politician in 2016.

His words:

“President Buhari is the head of the executive branch of government in Nigeria.

“The executive branch represented by EFCC in 2016 accused Femi Fani-Kayode in FRN vs Femi Fani-Kayode and 3 others of allegedly stealing 4.9bn and illegally disbursed the said sum belonging to the federal government for political and personal uses.

“The case comes up again on October 13, 2021.

“President Buhari, on September 16, received my friend Femi in his office took a picture with him under the Coat of Arms and the flags of Nigeria.

“Taking a photograph with the president in this hallowed chamber is one of the highest honour on distinguished visitors. He has honoured Femi greatly.

“With this honour, I expect the EFCC to withdraw the case and apologise to Femi and all the opposition politicians under prosecution. It is clear, from the president's body language, that they are victims of a political witch hunt. Obviously, there is no national red line to cross.”

PDP slams Fani-Kayode over defection

Recall that the southwest unit of the PDP lambasted Fani-Kayode over his claim that he had wrongly criticised President Muhammadu Buhari in the past.

The southwest PDP, through its publicity secretary, Sanya Atofarati, said nothing had changed about Buhari, adding that the socio-political and economic situations in the country were getting worse by the day under his watch.

The PDP, therefore, challenged Fani-Kayode to come out clean, describing him as a “political liability” and “political beggar.”

Fani-Kayode speaks on allegations that he joined APC for financial reasons

Fani-Kayode had earlier reacted angrily to insinuations that he defected to the APC for financial reasons.

Speaking on a television station hours after his defection, the former minister said he is considerably wealthy as opposed to what people think about him.

He also queried why such comments did not spring up when other chieftains of the PDP moved to the APC.

