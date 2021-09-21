A video of male and female corps members serving in Kano state sleeping under the hot sun has sparked mixed reactions on social media

It is reported that the corps members were made to sleep with their beds outside for skipping the usual camp parade

While some Nigerians found the experience a necessary evil, others thought it afforded more reason the service should be scraped

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of corps members sleeping under the hot sun.

Legit.ng gathered that the corps members serving in a Kano state camp were made to take naps outside after missing the parade.

They skipped the parade Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja, while some continued taking naps despite the sun, others had a field day making a joke out of it.

The corps members spread out with their foams on the bare ground.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The directive appears to be one way erring corps members are punished.

Social media reacts to the video

@koko_son_of_a_gun wrote:

"Lmfaooooooooo. I camped in Kano for my nysc program. From karaye junction to the camp itself not one single person spoke English save one man who sold bucket to me eventually. The driver who drove me to Kano town couldn’t speak one word."

@sandie_bgfl stated:

"It is that guy that laid down yakata with his legs spread wide for me"

@daisyijay remarked:

"Omo,those days na under bunk bed I dey hide,there’s no how those soldiers will see me"

@timz_0 commented:

"If I just carry wrapper cover body join ehhhh,,, it’s over,,, na dem go still come ask me to stand up "

@keshacosmetics opined:

"That was where I camped, the suffering wasn’t from here, from shotput, to the intense heat, and extremely cold mornings and fear of snakes "

Corps members march inside dirty water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that corps members were seen marching inside dirty water in camp.

In the video shared by @Instablog9ja, the young people in their white-on-white marched without minding their clothes being stained.

Soldiers stood in their midst, dishing instructions to them. People said that it reminded them of how hard life is in the camp.

The video of the corps members carrying out their regime in a camp has stirred massive reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng