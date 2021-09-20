The governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, has dismissed rumours that he will defect from the APC soon

Akeredolu who denied the hearsay stated that he has nowhere to go even after the close of his administration

The Ondo governor described himself as a strong APC chieftain who will always stand by the party's decisions

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has reacted to clears that he is already nursing plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Debunking the claim on Sunday, September 19, the Ondo governor said as an APC man, he is going nowhere, The Nation reports.

Akeredolu noted that even after leaving office, he will remain a strong member and supporter of the party, Guardian added.

Akedeolu said he has nowhere to go other than APC (Photo: Governor of Ondo State)

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, the governor said he will return to his chamber upon the conclusion of his tenure because that is where he is most comfortable.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He stated:

“I am an APC person and I have said it over and over that I won’t leave APC. Once I am through, I am going back to my chambers where I find more comfort. So, whoever the APC brings, I will support."

2023: Field northern candidate, lose southerners Support, Akeredolu sends warning message to APC, PDP

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has said any political party that fielded a northern candidate for presidency in 2023 risked losing the support of southerners.

Akeredolu made this known on Friday, September 17, in an interview on Channels Television on the resolutions of the Southern Governors’ Forum on the 2023 elections and the fact that the presidency must be zoned to the south.

Legit.ng gathered that Akeredolu, the chairman of the forum, said this was for the sake of justice and fairness.

He argued that when President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, completes his second term in 2023, the next president should come from the south.

The governor said:

“There are about three political parties that are in the Southern Governors’ Forum, we have the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress. All of us are unanimous in our position that the next president of this country must come from the south."

Source: Legit.ng