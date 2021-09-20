The 2021 edition of the MBGN pageant saw a young and beautiful lady from Abuja clinch the highly coveted crown

Oluchi Madubuike emerged as the winner of the MBGN pageant and she is set to represent Nigeria at the Miss World pageant

Since her emergence, Nigerians have been itching to see a whole lot more of her and Legit.ng has compiled some beautiful pictures of Oluchi

A young lady, Oluchi Madubuike, who was previously holding the title of Miss Abuja emerged as the winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant.

Oluchi clinched the highly-coveted crown in a fierce competition that had other pretty ladies from other states in the country.

Oluchi is now the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria. Photo: @oluchi

Source: Instagram

With her emergence as the new MBGN queen, Oluchi would be representing Nigeria at the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico in December 2021.

Oluchi’s win has made a lot of Nigerians curious about her and most importantly, a lot have been looking to see more photos of the lady set to represent the country on a global stage.

In light of this, Legit.ng has compiled some stunning pictures from Oluchi’s Instagram page and there’s no doubt that she stands a chance in bringing home the Miss World crown just like Agbani Darego.

Check them out below:

1. Oluchi looks chic in a Denim pair

2. Our girl is a star in the local Ankara fabric

3. Oluchi when she emerged as Miss Africa Texas

4. Owambe queen. Yes girl!

5. We definitely stand a chance on the Miss World stage

6. Hit or hit?

7. A look!

8. We love this shoot for Oluchi's 25th birthday!

9. She's definitely got this!

10. Twenty fine and slaying!

