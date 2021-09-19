Samuel Aboagye is a form three student at Aggrey Road Number 2 who has built an electronic scooter with a wooden frame and it has a functioning radio

The electric bike has a Bluetooth connection that also enables a rider to answer calls without holding the phone

Aboagye's solar-powered electric bike has a functioning bell, break, lights, and it plays music; the young boy is a star in the making

Despite his limited resources, a talented Ghanaian teenager, Samuel Aboagye, has built a solar-powered electric motorbike with a wooden frame.

The solar-powered motorbike has lights, a bell, breaks, plays music, can connect to 100 radio stations in Accra, and it has a Bluetooth connection that enables a rider to answer calls without holding the phone.

Aboagye, who resides in Tema Community 2, J Country, recalled what inspired him to build the electric scooter.

Samuel Aboagye has further proven that African kids are talented. Photo credit: crabbimedia

Birthing the idea

He mentioned to Truly Ghanaiantv's Efo Selasi that the idea came to him when he observed neighbours fetching wood in his house to use as firewood.

He said:

''In my house, there is a lot of wood. Our neighbours use them as firewood. One day, I thought to myself that the wood can be used for other things."

Aboagye initially thought of building a car from the wood but settled on an electric scooter due to financial constraints.

Overcoming the odds

Using the wood, motor from his mother's sewing machine, and components from his old bicycle, he built the electric motorbike, which runs smoothly without any challenge.

After building his scooter, he powered the bike with 20 phone batteries because he could not afford an electrical motor. However, he received help in cash from a Good Samaritan when he was spotted riding the bike.

He said:

''Someone gave me GHc100 on the street while I was riding the motorbike because he said it was nice.

''I bought a motor battery and fixed it in the bike to power it more."

The teenager's passion drives him towards achieving his goal, even if it means ''using money meant for food to finance his inventions''.

Why he settled on solar?

Aboagye does not only aim to impact the transportation sector but also help in addressing environmental problems such as air pollution.

In his words:

"The reason I chose solar power is to reduce carbon in the environment because it causes a lot of diseases. It can be charged electronically, and with the help of solar, it can be used for a week without charging it."

Other inventions

Aboagye, a form three student in junior high school, credits his Science teacher at Aggrey Road Number 2, David Sam Haigan, whose lessons helped him connect wires to power the bike.

Besides the electric motorbike, Aboagye has built a drone, washing machine, Bluetooth speaker, and an electronic veronica bucket.

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh in an interview, Aboagye mentioned that he was inspired by the founder of Kantanka Automobile, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The teenager said:

"I want to be like Safo Kantanka when I grow up; I want to own a company, employ people and cater for the needs of deprived.

"It has always been my dream to become like him when I grow up."

Apart from Apostle Kantanka, Aboagye attributed his drive to achieve his goals to his elder sister.

Watch his video below:

