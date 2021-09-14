A young Nigerian boy, Abdulmumin Adinoyi Taofiq, has further proven that Nigerian is home to a lot of geniuses

The 19-year-old boy built a radio-controlled aeroplane and wowed many after flying and landing it safely

Taofiq has been commended on social media after photos and videos of the radio-controlled plane were shared on Facebook by El Yaseer Black Bilal

A 19-year-old boy identified as Abdulmumin Adinoyi Taofiq has wowed many on social media after building a radio-controlled aeroplane.

Taking to his Facebook page, a Nigerian man named El Yaseer Black Bilal shared Taofiq's aeroplane and disclosed that the young boy is a 100 level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Abdulmumin Adinoyi Taofiq has been commended on social media for building a radio-controlled airplane. Photo credit: El Yaseer Black Bilal

Source: Facebook

Taofiq, who is studying Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering, could be seen in two videos controlling the aeroplane with a radio.

The aeroplane, which was made of bamboo branches and papers, was flown into the sky and landed safely by Taofiq.

Social media reacts

Nigerians were impressed with the young man's aeroplane and soon flooded the comment section of the post to commend him for a job well done.

Reacting, a Facebook user identified as Musdain Ibrahim said:

"This is the kind of things our government should invest on other than some useless Entertainment platform. That promotes nothing other than immorality in the society."

Abduljaleel Yahya commented:

"Absolutely outstanding."

Adams Aduku wrote:

"Wow! What a great job."

Bello Abdulkudus Onuchi said:

"I am so happy."

Suleiman Eneye Rufai wrote:

"This is extraordinary."

Meet young man who built Nigeria's first locally-made drone at 17

In similar news, a young Nigerian man identified as David Opateyibo is winning in the field of technology and inspiring many people aspiring to greatness.

At 17, he built Nigeria's first locally-made drone which could fly 15 minutes in the air with a maximum altitude of 2000 feet.

The drone is a high breed mix of existing drone components and locally fabricated material.

A look into his Instagram page, @dronerios, shows the progress the young man is making in the development of drones.

Source: Legit