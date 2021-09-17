A new political movement, the National Consultative Front (NCF), would be inaugurated on October 1

Yunusa Tanko, the head of the media and public affairs directorate of the NCF, made this known on Thursday, September 16

Tanko noted that the group has adopted a political party and is working on remodeling it to fit into its philosophy

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may face a stiff opponent in the 2023 general election over the planned inauguration of the National Consultative Front (NCF) on October 1.

Legit.ng reports that the NCF is a new mega political movement in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

Ghali Na’Abba and Pat Utomi are set to unveil a new political movement to challenge APC in 2023. Credit: APC.

Source: Facebook

In a telephone interview with The Punch, the head of the media and public affairs directorate of the NCF, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, confirmed the development in Abuja, on Thursday, September 16.

The group also said it would use the occasion to remember its leaders who died during the cause of the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to it, some of those to be remembered include the chairman of NC Front elders advisory council, the late Dr. Ahmed Joda, the late Mallam Balarabe Musa, Innocent Chukwuma, Lady Rachel Oniga, among others.

It was gathered that the group has adopted a political party and is working on remodelling it to fit into its philosophy of providing a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Prominent APC senator Adamu clears air on zoning system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, told those agitating for the power shift to the southern part of the country in 2023 to bury their thought.

It was reported that Adamu who is the senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district in the National Assembly described the zoning as unconstitutional.

According to him, since the idea of zoning is not in the nation’s constitution, every eligible Nigerian was free to contest the 2023 presidential election regardless of his or her state of origin.

Adamu noted that the party should go by merit, adding that every party must find a way of selling itself in a manner that would garner the kind of votes that would win the election.

Source: Legit