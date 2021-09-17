If you're a fan of Mercy Eke then you know for sure that the reality star loves to show off skin and flaunt her curves in different styles.

The Big Brother Naija winner of the 2019 edition, Pepper Dem, has followed through with the theme of the show by 'peppering' her Instagram followers with gorgeous looks, photo after photo.

The BBNaija star loves to slay in casual styles. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The weekend is here and loads of people have already made fun plans to destress. If you're a lady big on looking good at all times then you know how important it is to pick the right outfits.

If you're unsure of how to go about it then this one is for you. Mercy's Instagram page serves as the perfect catalogue for slaying in casual looks.

Legit.ng has curated seven of her recent looks to serve as the perfect weekend style inspiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check them out below:

1. In this statement pants and checkered crop shirt

2. Try this long shirt and blazer combo

3. Keep it cute in this two-piece outfit

4. Everyone needs a little white dress

5. Jogger pants, berets and crop tops are definitely a win!

6. Bum shorts when paired with a good pair of kicks is a fun look

7. You can never go wrong with denim and a white shirt

Pyjamas are in vogue

Gone are the days when pyjamas were strictly sleepwear. In today's fashion world where anything can be turned into a fashion accessory, pyjamas are sitting right at the top.

PJs - as they are fondly called - have evolved from basic loose trousers to stylish and comfortable daytime wears.

These days, it's is not an uncommon sight to see fashion icons and celebrities rock this sleep-piece with stilettoes and sneakers.

Toke Makinwa in statement looks

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has remained one of the most fashionable celebrities in the country.

Despite the controversy that seems to trail the TV gal, it has done nothing to stop her from looking her very best at every given opportunity.

Makinwa has grown to become a powerful fashion influencer in Nigeria so much that she is one of the few stars that people often look forward to seeing at big events and red carpet shows.

Source: Legit.ng