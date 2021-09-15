Popular Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu has taken to her social media page to celebrate her son's latest milestone

Yesufu shared a video showing the moment she and her children danced to singer Ayra Starr's trending music

The activist then revealed that her son has graduated university as he beats the diagnosis that he would not be able to go

Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu is currently one of the happiest people in the world.

The mother of two shared her son's latest achievement of graduating from the university despite a diagnosis he was given as a child.

Aisha Yesufu celebrates as her son graduates from university. Photos: @aishayesufu

Source: Instagram

Aisha Yesufu celebrates her son's university graduation

Aisha revealed that her son Amir is dyslexic, a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.

According to her, she has even prepared her mind for her son not to be a graduate but God proved her wrong.

The outspoken activist noted that Amir was taken to a school in England at 14. Eight years later, Amir became a graduate.

In the mood of celebration, Yesufu and her kids recorded themselves doing a TikTok challenge. There is no doubt that Aisha is happy and proud of her handsome son Amir.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians congratulate Aisha Yesufu

Followers and friends of the activist took to her comment section to shower her with love.

ogbenidipo:

"Congratulations Amir."

valopute:

"Congratulations son! You have a bombshell as a mother, so to me you're in school everyday of your life with her. Never stop learning from that African princess you have as a mom❤️"

askdamz:

"Whooshhh!!!! HE has the final say!!! Congratulations Ma."

ebundeariee:

"Congratulations mama, God bless my kids too. 22yrs a graduate."

face__reality:

"Mama d Mama ! Love u always!"

ashabi_damsel:

"Congratulations ma’am."

bettyirabor:

"We rejoice with you."

gzknigeria:

"Congratulations to your son and your family. There is nothing as beautiful as when you succeed where you were assured of failure."

A statue of Aisha Yesufu

A young Nigerian student identified as Omoregie Emmanuel built a statue of activist and businesswoman Aisha Yesufu.

Omoregie built the statue as part of his requirements for the award of B.A in Fine and Applied Arts.

The young man chose to build Aisha's statue to appreciate her for her activism in recent times.

