A statue of activist and businesswoman Aisha Yesufu has been built by a Nigerian student identified as Omoregie Emmanuel

The young man, who is an admirer of Aisha's activism, built the statue as part of his requirements for the award of B.A in Fine and Applied Arts

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the beautiful statue as some pointed out that it is forbidden in Islam

A young Nigerian student identified as Omoregie Emmanuel has built a statue of activist and businesswoman Aisha Yesufu.

Just Event Online reports that Omoregie built the statue as part of his requirements for the award of B.A in Fine and Applied Arts.

Omoregie Emmanuel built a statue of Aisha Yesufu and got many talking on social media. Photo credit: Just Event Online

The young man chose to build Aisha's statue to appreciate her for her activism in recent times. Omoregie unveiled the adorable statue on Friday, August 6.

In the photos that were shared on social media, the statue strikes the popular pose of Aisha as it raises a Nigerian flag in the air.

Many react to the statue

Awodeji Oluremi said:

"This is commendable, congratulations Aisha."

Yahaya Mohammed commented:

"This is unIslamic believe, it's forbidden!"

Waheed Qodir wrote:

"She deserved it."

Khadeejat AbdulGaniy Olabisi said:

"Statue is forbidden in Islam."

