Actress Regina Daniels recently joined her hubby, Prince Ned Nwoko, on a business trip down to Sierra Leone

The film star shared pictures taken with President Julius Maada as she explained that they held discussions on the eradication of malaria, tourism and education

Fans and colleagues thronged the comment section with mixed reactions while others simply encouraged the actress

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is throwing support behind her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, who is on a mission to eradicate malaria from the African continent.

Just recently, the movie star hopped on a jet and followed her husband to Sierra Leone where they both met with President Julius Maada.

Regina Daniels joined hubby Prince Ned Nwoko on a trip to Sierra Leone. Photo: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina shared photos on her Instagram page in which she and her hubby were spotted with the president.

In her caption, she explained that they had a fruitful meeting as it regards the complete eradication of malaria from Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She wrote:

"We had a fruitful meeting with the president of Sierra Leone on the eradication of malaria @princenednwoko @nednwokomalariaproject."

Check out her post below:

See a similar post from her hubby below:

Fans, colleagues hail Regina and hubby

Reacting to the pictures, social media users heaped accolades on the couple for their efforts to make the world a better place.

Read some comments sighted below:

tu_bjnr said:

"Wooooow. Weldone sir. May the good lord continue to bless and protect, thank you for the humanitarian service."

mur_thriftbox said:

"Well done mr Ned u are doing a good job."

priscillalucius3 said:

"May God continue to bless your you Nice one."

kamaraibrahim140 said:

"Thanks for thinking about the masses."

Regina Daniels travels without hubby and son Munir

Some weeks, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels took to her social media page to share her experience as a businesswoman online.

The film star stated that she recently took a trip outside the country with no companion, adding that it was not easy.

The actress, however, thanked her husband for being so supportive and always happy to look after their son.

She wrote:

"This is by far my hardest trip ever, having to travel all by myself for the first time in my life without no companion…no mother, no husband, no friend and of course no child."

Source: Legit.ng