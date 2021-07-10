Serious tragedy struck along Church Street in Lagos Island on the ill-fated night of Thursday, July 8

A building on the street went down weeks after LASEMA had marked it for its non-integrity test

After the collapse, it was reported that a five-year-old infant boy died while other residents in the area were rescued

Lagos - Thursday, July 8, was indeed a day of mourning for residents of Church Street on Lagos Island as an infant in the 19th building was confirmed dead after the structure collapsed.

Reporting the issue on its Facebook page on Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it got a distress call on its toll-free line in the night of the ill-fated day.

LASEMA said that although officers gave a swift response to the call by arriving at the scene and saved a lot of residents in the area except for a five-year-old boy.

LASEMA said the deceased infant was the only casualty in the disaster (Photo: LASEMA)

Source: Facebook

The agency disclosed that its leadership under Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu had slated the structure for "non-integrity tests because of visible cracks on the beam and columns..."

It added that before the collapse which was also reported by Vanguard, "all the tenants had been asked to evacuate the building, and also the building was cordoned off for safety..."

2 Storey-building collapses in Lagos as LASEMA speaks on fatalities

Meanwhile, a two-storey building located around the Oke Arin area of Idumota, Lagos Island went down on Tuesday, June 15, as confirmed by LASEMA.

The agency revealed that the building which was undergoing supervised demolition collapsed in the night of Tuesday following a wave of turbulent wind.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that there were no fatalities involved in the incident. OkeOsanyintolu added that the structure is already under the oversight of the Lagos State Building Control Agency ( LABSCA).

Source: Legit.ng News