The Isawo community in the Ikorodu area of Lagos is mourning the death of a landlord who was trapped in a collapsed building

The National Emergency Management Agency has disclosed the probable causes that led to the tragedy

Many of the documented cases of building collapse in Nigeria are due to the use of defective or substandard building materials

Ikorodu, Lagos state - A pastor identified as Daniel Obasi has died after a two-story building collapsed in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Tuesday, July 20.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed that the building, which was under construction, is located at 77 Tapa Road, Oke-Ojo at Isawo community, PM News reported.

NEMA would conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the building collapse. Photo: National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Nigeria

The late pastor was said to be the landlord of the collapsed property.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting zonal coordinator of the southwest zonal office of NEMA confirmed the incident.

He said:

“A two-Storey building under construction collapsed at 77, Tapa Road, OkeOjo Isawo at about 2:30 p. m. today (Tuesday).

“The landlord, Pastor Daniel Obasi, was trapped and the body recovered. The police have taken the body to the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikorodu.''

NEMA explains the cause of the collapse

According to Premium Times, the NEMA official stated that the cause of the collapse was suspected to be an inadequate timeline to allow sand-filled land to compact properly before the commencement of construction.

He also stated that the use of poor building materials as attributed by neighbours, likely contributed to the collapse.

Farinloye noted that several people escaped death as construction was suspended at the site due to the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

