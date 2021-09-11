A Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has cleared the air on his negotiation with the bandits

Gumi said that his efforts at negotiating with the bandits were sabotaged by some influential Nigerians

The cleric, however, noted that some politicians have killed more innocent Nigerians than the bandits

Kaduna - Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, a prominent Islamic scholar and preacher, has declared that some politicians are worse than bandits as more Nigerians had been killed by the effect of mismanagement of resources than banditry.

Legit.ng reports that Gumi made this known in an opinion piece on his Facebook page titled, ‘War has never been a solution anywhere, anytime.’

He said some Nigerians had died from cholera because of a lack of clean potable water.

Gumi said:

“Some of the politicians, who I see as urban-bandits, out of their share mismanagement of our meager resources and misplacement of priority, cause the death and infirmity of more people than the effect of bandits."

Gumi said his mission was sabotaged by some influential people in the country.

The cleric further stated that some disingenuous people said peace and negotiations with herdsmen, bandits have failed.

He insisted that his mission has not failed but it was sabotaged or discouraged by the same influential people that benefit from the chaos or like us to destroy ourselves and leave the herdsmen in perpetual ignorance.

The cleric, who is known for his interventions and negotiations with bandits, lamented that it was unjust for the military to have turned around and killed repentant bandits.

Gumi lamented:

“Ask the former Niger Delta militants who killed security men in the past what an amnesty is. What stops us from having a federal ministry of nomadic affairs where their grievances and complaints would be addressed?

Gumi lambasts Femi Adesina over bandits’ lover comment

