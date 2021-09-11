The management of the rector of Kogi state polytechnic, Lokoja has suspended one of its lecturers whose name was withheld

Lokoja, Kogi - Usman Salisu Ogbo, the rector of Kogi state polytechnic Lokoja, has announced the suspension of a lecturer in the institution for allegedly forcing students to buy textbooks before they would pass their examinations.

The Punch reports that Ogbo disclosed this when the president, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Sunday Asefon; alongside his entourage, paid the management of the polytechnic a courtesy visit.

The management of Kogi state of the polytechnic has suspended a lecturer.

Legit.ng gathered that the rector said that it was a clear case of injustice to the educational system for any lecturer to impose textbooks or handouts on students before they could pass examinations.

He explained that some “forces” in the polytechnic who were against his transformation agenda made several efforts to truncate the ban on the sale of textbooks to students but failed.

Ogbo also announced the transfer of a particular head of department whose stay in that position was allegedly questionable.

He said:

“We had cases whereby some lecturers will insist that if students fail to buy their textbooks, they would fail their examination. We also have cases whereby those students that bought books and those that did not buy will be separated. This is pure wickedness."

The rector explained further that examination malpractices, cultism, social vices, forgery of results to get admission in the polytechnic is now a thing of the past, warning that the current management would deal decisively with anyone found wanting and breaking the law.

