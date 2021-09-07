A video of a young man proposing to his lady at a Nando's restaurant is making the rounds on social media

The couple sat down for a casual meal together before the romantic fella popped the big question

People headed to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the super sweet moment

A local man has chosen a super unique location for his romantic proposal to his lady. A clip of the precious moment has been making the rounds on social media and many people were surprised to learn that he popped the question in a Nando's restaurant.

This local man proposed to his lady at a Nando's restaurant. Images: @ReaazAhmed

A sweet show of love

, social media user @ReaazAhmed shared a clip of the sweet moment.

It seems the Cape Town couple were enjoying a lovely meal together before the gentleman got down on one knee and proposed. His lady seems surprised but more than willing to accept the ring.

People headed to the comments section and many shared some super hilarious 'chicken' puns about the proposal. Others were a little shocked by the informal location of the big day but still wished the couple a happy marriage.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Dashcampros said:

"Glad he wasn't chicken."

@YusryF said:

"It must have been the hot sauce that did the trick!"

@DonnyDunn said:

"Surely catering at the wedding will be taken care of here?"

@er1c_the_red said:

"Love it. Congratulations to the happy couple."

@17Davenport said:

"My missus would have straight-up choke-slammed me if I proposed to her in Nando's."

Hugh_Moodien said:

"I’m peri peri happy for them."

@SatelytMangena said:

"My boy had it planned like, 'I'm gonna vaai by Nando's and slaan a proposal quick, she never gonna see it coming'."

@Kev_Heightz said:

"He's finally a man now. Congrats to him."

@ooheaven said:

"So sweet!"

