The Miyetti Allah cattle breeders association, southwest chapter, has reacted to the anti-open grazing bill in Lagos

The group appealed for more time to train its members on how well they can stop the practice of open grazing

The herders association also said it recognised the presence of some Fulani bandits in the southwest and hoped they were weeded out, noting they are not members of Miyetti Allah

The southwest chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) says it needs time to train its members on how to stop the practice of open grazing.

The Cable reported that Maikudi Usman, the zonal secretary of southwest MACBAN, made the plea on Wednesday, September 8, at the public hearing of the Lagos state anti-open grazing bill.

He said that the members of the association needed time to be educated on “how they will be breeding cattle in one place and not transfer to anybody’s land”.

Miyetti Allah sends a crucial message to the Lagos Government over the anti-open grazing bill. Photo credit: Mudashiru Obasa

Source: Facebook

Usman said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Our breeders are not used to breeding cattle in one place. They move from here to another place. When we say we’ll keep cattle in one place, the owner of the cattle will not have funds to feed the animals in one place."

It would be recalled that the Lagos state Assembly had on Monday, September 6, committed the bill on prohibition of open grazing to committees for consideration, Vanguard report indicates.

The anti-open grazing bill was committed to the committee on agriculture after it scaled second reading.

Good News as Miyetti Allah is Set to Send Members to America to Learn Modern Cattle Ranching

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that it seems the Miyetti Allah Kautal socio-cultural association has finally accepted the fact that they cannot win the battle of open grazing and have started making moves to fall back on the modern practices of rearing cows.

This follows the recent move by the association which was disclosed by Mother Amina Ajayi, brand ambassador, Miyetti Allah Kautal socio-cultural association.

Ajayi who was recently appointed as Miyetti Allah’s brand ambassador disclosed that some of the pastoralists would be trained in modern ways of rearing cows in the United States of America, the report indicates.

Herdsmen Crisis: Another Southeast State Passes Anti-Open Grazing Bill

Meanwhile, the Enugu state House of Assembly, has recently passed the bill for a law to prohibit open grazing and regulate cattle ranching into law.

It was reported that the House had on Tuesday, August 31, conducted a public hearing on the bill, which was commended by stakeholders that were in attendance.

Legit.ng gathered that the leadership of the Northern Community in Enugu State express satisfaction over this development.

Source: Legit