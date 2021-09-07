The Miyetti Allah association is planning to train some Fulani pastoralists on modern ranching methods

To this end, some of them will be travelling to California, USA, in early 2022 to learn how it is being done over there

This will expose them to modern and sophisticated techniques in cattle husbandry, dairy abattoir and cattle field grazing

It seems the Miyetti Allah Kautal socio-cultural association has finally accepted the fact that they cannot win the battle of open grazing and have started making moves to fall back on the modern practices of rearing cows.

This follows the recent move by the association. The move was disclosed by Mother Amina Ajayi, Brand Ambassador, Miyetti Allah Kautal socio-cultural association.

Ajayi who was recently appointed as Miyetti Allah’s Brand Ambassador disclosed that some of the pastoralists would be trained in modern ways of rearing cows in the United States of America, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Some pastoralists will be trained on modern cattle ranching according to reports. Photo: Afri

Source: Facebook

She disclosed that the first set of trainers and teachers for the Miyetti Allah train-the-trainers’ Cattle Ranch Academy would be traveling to California, USA, in early 2022.

She said:

“However, before the end of 2021, my office, under the supervision of the Miyetti Allah National President, will organise a local training programme in Nigeria to screen and recruit the first set of trainers and teachers going to Silicon Valley, California, for the overseas training.

“The primary objective is to expose them to modern and sophisticated techniques in cattle husbandry, dairy abattoir and cattle field grazing."

Source: Legit.ng News