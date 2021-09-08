Popular Nollywood actress, Susan Peters has waded into the trending BBNaija saga involving evicted housemate Tega and her husband

The actress is excited that Tega reconciled with her husband, squashing all suggestions of the end of their marriage following her romance with Boma in the house

Susan criticised Nigerians for not having forgiving spirits and advised them to use the same energy during elections

Popular Nollywood actress, Susan Peters, is all excited that Tega and her husband have finally reconciled despite wide suggestions from Nigerians that their marriage would crash after her romance with Boma in the BBNaija house.

Tega and Boma gained wide popularity because of their romantic moments in the house despite the former's marital status. Their acts got fans talking, giving Tega's husband some prominence.

Tega and Boma got evicted on the same night and the topic of the former returning to her marriage was everywhere on the internet, with Nigerians calling for her head.

Susan on her verified Instagram page pitched her tent in support of Tega and blasted Nigerians hoping her marriage will hit the rock.

According to her:

"Shebi case don end Myopic humans really plenty , wish you had used the same energy during election , we for no dey here now . Hiss , Las LA's na dust we all be."

In another post, she threatened to block anyone with negative comments on her page.

"Yes what happened was wrong but she has apologised to the world and her husband , but until keyboard warriors crucify her e nor go finish , and for you all coming to my page to call me names , remember your mother , sister and all women in your family are the ones with the same names you have been calling . FYI blocking mode still activated , I dey my house come and beat me."

Fans reaction:

lady_doris_ wrote:

"If the man is your brother what will you say."

supplementsforagelesskin:

"Honestly if u can't forgive u have no biz in going into any relationship, just remain single & know peace."

sales.class.mena said:

"No they always feel it’s Cinderella and the prince or beauty and the beast...e go de shock dem."

i_am_aniola_a said:

"How we wan talk this one bayi."

Tega publicly apologises to her husband and Nigerians

Legit.ng had reported that Tega made a public apology to her husband and the rest of Nigerians during a live interview with Beat 99.9FM.

The former BBNaija housemate went for the interview with Boma who both admitted that everything that happened in the house had to happen it was just a game.

Boma also admitted he knew Tega is married both things that happened in the house were just vibe and cruise.

