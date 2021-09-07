Movie stars Mide Martins and Afeez Owo have a lot to be grateful for as they celebrate 17 years of their marital journey

The actress took to her page with a lovely photo which appears to have been taken to commemorate the special occasion

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Actress Mide Martins and her husband, Afeeze Owo, are both good examples of a celebrity couple that has managed to weather the storm and stick together no matter what.

Just recently, the actress took to her Instagram page announcing that her marriage to Afeez has clocked a whopping 17 years.

Mide Martins, Afeez Owo mark 17th wedding anniversary. Photo: @mydemartins/@officialafeezowo

Mide and Afeez were spotted in an adorable photo that seems to have been taken to celebrate the anniversary of their union.

Sharing the photo on her page, the doting wife gave thanks to the Almighty for keeping their marriage over the years.

See her post below:

Also sharing a similar photo on his page, Mide’s husband wrote:

"Happy 17th Wedding Anniversary To Us❤️❤️17th Years Still An Still Counting ❤️❤️Love you Forever Alajoke Elle Popscyyy. Thank You Almighty Allah For All You Do."

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Fans and industry colleagues joined the husband and wife in celebrating their anniversary.

Read comments below:

jayeola_monje said:

"May God continue to bless the union."

fisayomi_abebi said:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary to my Popsy and Momsy."

i_am_shai said:

"Happy Anniversary popcy et momcy."

tripple_b_collections said:

"Wooooow Happy wedding anniversary ma,so Gorgeous."

michelle_amzy said:

"Happy anniversary beautiful people❤️may God continue to guide and bless ur marriage."

kleverjay said:

"Happy wedding anniversary."

