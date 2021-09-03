A Nigerian woman has shared a video of a couple who had breakfast on the train after concluding their morning devotion

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Olumayowa Ijisesan said that the grandma came prepared for the task

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video commended the couple, wishing they would have their kind of love in old age

A woman identified as Olumayowa Ijisesan on Instagram has shared a video about an elderly couple she met while on a train.

Olumayowa said that after the grandma was done with her morning devotion like a Christian, she served her family breakfast.

Many people said the couple look lovely. Photo source: @pastormay

Source: Instagram

Lovely couple

A short video shared showed the moment the husband was taking the hot tea and bread his wife served him.

Her Instagram post partly read:

"Grandma came prepared. This couple was so cute on my train ride yesterday. Grandma finished her morning devotion and served breakfast."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 30 comments with over 1,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

nikkybanks said:

"It's grandpa's leather Crocs for me."

manuforadebukonla said:

"Grandparents are legends!"

adedejioyebadejo said:

"They really came prepared."

kambiee said:

"Hahaha I want."

fowoomola said:

"Awwwnn."

