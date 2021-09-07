A funny video has got many people talking online as an ice cream seller used his customer for great entertainment

Whenever the customer tried to get the biscuit cone from him, he would find a way to get it out of his aim

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video had different hilarious opinions as some said that they would have lost their patience

A short video has shown an ice cream seller with a sleight of hand using one of his customers to put up a show.

In a clip reshared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, the seller teased the customer many times with the cone of ice cream.

The video has given people many things to talk about. Photo source: @gen_tuu

What a wonderful trick

Just when the customer thought he was about to get the cone, the seller would make a fake move, leaving him to catch the air.

After putting cream on the biscuit cone, he took it again from him in a surprisingly creative manner.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 171,000 views with thousands of likes.

Too much play

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

temilayo_abodunrin said:

"This will actually be fun to experience as much as it is fun watching it."

fawaschase said:

"Me that iron I go Dey target if Collect am I go kon knack am for him head before i comot my thing."

iam_nabby said:

"The day wey I go slap someone bcuz Of this play for Dubai ehn, dem fit even deport me I don’t have patience for ice cream."

sng_daddy said:

"I fit give am blow for eyes."

Source: Legit Newspaper