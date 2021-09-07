Oyinbo Seller Teases Man Who Wants to Buy Ice Cream, Uses Him to Play in Viral Video
- A funny video has got many people talking online as an ice cream seller used his customer for great entertainment
- Whenever the customer tried to get the biscuit cone from him, he would find a way to get it out of his aim
- Many Nigerians who reacted to the video had different hilarious opinions as some said that they would have lost their patience
A short video has shown an ice cream seller with a sleight of hand using one of his customers to put up a show.
In a clip reshared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut, the seller teased the customer many times with the cone of ice cream.
What a wonderful trick
Just when the customer thought he was about to get the cone, the seller would make a fake move, leaving him to catch the air.
After putting cream on the biscuit cone, he took it again from him in a surprisingly creative manner.
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 171,000 views with thousands of likes.
Too much play
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
temilayo_abodunrin said:
"This will actually be fun to experience as much as it is fun watching it."
fawaschase said:
"Me that iron I go Dey target if Collect am I go kon knack am for him head before i comot my thing."
iam_nabby said:
"The day wey I go slap someone bcuz Of this play for Dubai ehn, dem fit even deport me I don’t have patience for ice cream."
sng_daddy said:
"I fit give am blow for eyes."
Boy bought over N1m worth of popsicles
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 4-year-old boy, Noah Bryant, put his mother in a financial mess as he used her credit card to order boxes of popsicles worth $2,618.85 (N1,062,802.00) from Amazon.
The boxes of stick sweet ice cream are SpongeBob SquarePant themed. To make matters worse, the order is a non-refundable one so the company would not be taking back the merchandise.
To save the situation, a Good Samaritan helped the family set up a GoFundMe account on Monday, May 3, to cover the cost.
Source: Legit Newspaper