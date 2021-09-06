Tiwa Savage shared a photo post of Cubana Chiefpriest on her Insta story thanking him for showing up at her dad's burial

The superstar singer said she was star struck when she saw the celebrity barman at her party reception

On his part, Chiefpriest said he would make a frame of Tiwa's appreciation post and hang it on the wall of his glasshouse

Singer Tiwa Savage could not hold her excitement when she saw the almighty Cubana Chiefpriest at her dad's burial party in Lagos on Friday, September 3.

The elated singer shared a photo of the celebrity barman on her insta story saying she was star struck on sighting Cubana Chiefpriest popular called Mazi 46 cows. She captioned her post:

"Omg! I was star struck when I saw you. This post has me crying with laugh"

Cubana Chiefpriest to frame Tiwa Savage's appreciation post

On the part of the celebrity barman, he was stunned at Tiwa Savage's appreciation post and got a screenshot of it posted on his Instagram page.

He noted that he is going to make a painting of the appreciation post and hang it in his glasshouse.

Mazi 46 cows said the thank you post is huge to him. He ended his caption with Patoranking's now popular song Celebrate Me. See his caption below:

"I will make a fat painting of this and put it in my glass house. This is so huge to me. Celebrate me now wey I dey alive. Quite blown."

Cubana Chiefpriest recreates Oba scene at Tiwa Savage dad's burial

Legit.ng reported that it was as if celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest was waiting for a funeral reception since he last showed up at Obi Cubana mother’s funeral in Oba, Anambra state.

The celebrity barman made sure that he was also among those who showed up at the funeral ceremony of Tiwa Savage’s dad.

In his usual fashion, Chiefpriest made sure to make highlights at the event as he stormed the dance floor to honour the singer.

Just like he did in Oba, Chiefpriest rained thousands of naira on Tiwa Savage. The flamboyant individual exhausted several bundles of N500 notes on Tiwa as she rocked the dance floor.

