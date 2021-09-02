Simon Lalong's position as the governor of Plateau state is not under any threat, the speaker of the state assembly, Abok Nuhu Ayuba, has assured

Ayuba said the House never plotted to remove the governor over the unfolding security crisis in the state

The Speaker explained that the state lawmakers only wanted Lalong to take important steps to address the crisis

Dail Sun reported that Ayuba told newsmen in Jos that the House would continue to work with the governor to strengthen the security of lives and properties of residents in the state.

Speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly, Abok Nuhu Ayuba, says there is no plan to impeach Governor Simon Lalong over the current security crisis. Photo credit: Government of Plateau State

The speaker emphasised there was no time the House planned to impeach the governor, saying the lawmakers only gave the governor a two-week ultimatum to speak out and give the people hope.

His words:

“We have never been against the governor and I will never be against the governor. He is a governor of Plateau state who the people voted into power to protect them and the state."

Ayuba also noted that the governor has started doing some of the things the lawmakers want him to do, including visiting the troubled Yelwa Zangam and Jebbu Miango communities and providing food for them.

He added that the House has never passed a vote of no confidence on the governor as he had always done his best in governing the state.

Lalong denies sealing off Plateau state assembly to stop impeachment

Meanwhile, the Plateau government has reacted to claims that Governor Lalong sealed off the state's House of Assembly to prevent the commencement of alleged impeachment processes against him.

There were reports that some armed security agents surrounded the Assembly's complex in case of violence that might ensue from continued calls for Lalong's impeachment.

However, the government denied claims that the security officers were sent by the governor to seal off the building on Monday, August 30. Denying the claims, the commissioner for information and communication, Dan Manjung, said they are false and should be disregarded.

