President Buhari has expressed sadness over the untimely death of Aliyu Abubakar, the eldest son of an ex-minister, Aisha Abubakar

The young Abubakar was reportedly involved in an auto crash alongside three other siblings who have also been hospitalised

The Nigerian leader urged the doctors and other health workers attending to the surviving victims to do their best

FCT, Abuja - Aisha Abubakar, former minister of state for industry, trade and investment, has lost her first son, Aliyu Abubakar, in an auto crash.

The Punch reported that the deceased’s three siblings who were also involved in the accident are currently hospitalised.

Reacting to the ugly incident, President Muhammadu Buhari sympathised with the former minister.

Legit.ng gathers that the president's condolence message was contained in a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

In a message to the father of the deceased, Kabiru Mukhtar; and the former minister, which was delivered by his aides, President Buhari described the death of the young Aliyu as extremely sad.

He prayed for a quick recovery for two brothers and a sister of the deceased who are currently on admission in hospital.

The president urged doctors, nurses and other health workers to do their best for the other victims of the accident under their care.

He also prayed to Allah to repose the soul of the deceased and grant fortitude to the family and the friends of the deceased to bear the loss.

The aides who delivered the message from the President are the senior special assistant to the president on special duties, Ya’u Darazo, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, and state chief of protocol, Lawal Kazaure.

The former minister thanked the president for sending the delegation and expressed appreciation of the family for his demonstration of love and care for them.

