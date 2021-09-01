Barbara Nwaokolo is the mother of two of Nigerian singer Timaya's beautiful daughters, Emmanuella Timaya Ordon and Grace Timaya Ordon

The mother of two claimed Timaya is a happy guy who may love himself more than anyone else in the world, an attribute she said one of their daughters has

Barbara said their relationship broke after Timaya had another woman in his life and was shuttling between her house and the other woman

Barbara Fumnanya Nwaokolo is the mother of popular Nigerian singer Timaya's children. Their relationship produced two beautiful daughters and despite their decision to go their separate ways, Barbara sees hip-hop sensation Timaya as a man who can do anything to make himself happy.

This is not usually the kind of narrative we hear every day, particularly from celebrity couples who have chosen to part ways. But for the founder of Superblachomes, Timaya is who he is: A happy guy who may love himself more than anyone else in the world. She revealed more to Legit.ng.

She spoke of the Timaya personae this way:

“He is just a guy who wants to be happy regardless of how it seems to the other person and that has taught me a lesson, reasons why I tell people I just want to be happy in all I do.

She went ahead to compare one of her daughters to the singer.

“My lil daughter acts just like her father. Madam goes for what she wants. You see how I tried stopping her from coming close because of the interview going on, but no she wouldn't go back till she gets her hug from me, because that has always been her early morning routine. I can say that she reminds me of her father and I tell her a lot, you are just like your dad character wise."

Still speaking on her baby daddy, Barbara admonishes that:

"In all you do, pleasing yourself should come first; because the fact still remains people are never grateful and will forget the sacrifices you made for them the day you are unable to."

She further noted that Timaya doesn’t wait for anyone to find that trait in him, saying:

“When you meet him he tells you to your face, that this is who he is, he likes to do what makes him happy.”

Asked if she didn’t see that as bad energy, Barbra responded thus:

“No, to me it was not a red flag, there are still selfish people who are still in marriages, who are still in relationships. It is just who they are, so you learn to just cope with them. Selfish at times can be good but don’t be too selfish, think about how people feel when dealing with others."

So why did they break up? Barbara Nwaokolo, who is now a big-time realtor said:

“I had to break up from him. When I was in the United States, I think he started a relationship down in Nigeria. And I noticed for so many years, he was juggling between her house and mine. It was kind of difficult because we had kids, he comes, he goes but I was like I can’t do this, I am sorry. And since we broke up, nothing has happened between us, it has just been friendship.”

She came short of describing the Balance crooner as a Jekyll and Hyde- someone with good and bad behavioural traits, saying:

“When we were together, I was madly in love with him and he is a sweet person when Timaya loves, but the moment you guys are not together, he is a different person. In between our ages had a big role to play then."

