Popular gospel singer Ada Ehi expresses gratitude to God as she surpassed 1 million followers on her YouTube page

For the new milestone, YouTube presented Ehi with a gold plaque and to the delight of her fans, the singer shared the news with her followers

Ehi, however, noted that music career wasn’t surprising to her considering the fact that God had shown her how far she could go with just following his will

Gospel music singer Ada Ehi has taken the delivery of her gold plaque from YouTube.

She was rewarded with the plaque after surpassing 1 million subscribers of the video streaming app.

YouTube rewards gospel singer Ada Ehi after she surpassed 1m subscribers

In a post on her Instagram page where she made this known, Ehi noted that she wasn’t the most talented singer, but God chose her regardless.

Expressing gratitude to God for her career milestones, the music star said her success wasn’t surprising to her considering the things she had heard and had been shown.

Ehi, however, advised her Instagram followers to take God’s will seriously and yield to his words no matter the circumstances.

See the post below

Fans react

Ehi’s fans wasted no time in taking to her comment section to celebrate her new win.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

Preyeodede:

“Wow! Congratulations sis.”

Prospaochimana:

“Amazing!!!!! Congratulations woman of God.”

Glowreeyah:

“Major congratulations!”

Djhorphuray:

“Congratulations Ada Mama, Pls what is the prayer.”

Officialchristiank:

“Congratulations my most Amazing Sis More to come.”

Style_territory:

“This is MAJOR and it shows God is so dependable. Success , Global Excellence, Peace of Mind , Grace , Impact and the power of the Holy Ghost. God’s children can indeed have it all. Thank you for never settling. Congratulations on everything sis (and for the mighty Mercedes too).”

Ibk_sings:

“Whooooooop heartiest congratulations to you Ada mama , lobe you.”

Emmaculate_jacobine:

“Ada mama. Congratulations ma ....I celebrate you always.wooowcheers to 10M.”

Pastorjevon:

“Thank you for responding the the calling The Lord is gracious and kind! Big congratulations! The biggest reward awaits with the master.”

