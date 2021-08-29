Big Brother Naija reality star, Cynthia Nwadiora who is popularly known as Cee-C has added 'actor' to her bio as YouTube series in which she featured in, Assistant Madams 2, recently premiered.

The stars turned up in their best looks. Photo credit: @itsredtv

Source: Instagram

The second season of the series was produced by Nollywood star, Osas Ighodaro, is star-studded as it features the likes of Ghanaian stars, Mawuli Gavor and Joselyn Dumas, Timini Egbuson, Femi Branch, among others.

The movie premiered on Sunday, August 29, 2021, and the stars showed up in their best looks.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights a few looks from the event which saw the likes of Cee-C serving body goals at the event.

Check out some looks below:

1. Cee-C

This sheer and bling combination worked wonderfully well to flatter her feminine silhouette. Plus, something about her hair and makeup gave some serious old Hollywood vibes!

2. Osas Ighodaro

The actress and proud producer of the second season of the series made sure to make people go green with envy in her fabulous cutout ensemble.

Her sleek hair pulled to the back gave way for her snake-like bedazzled earrings to shine.

3. Enado Odigie

Although not her best look, Odigie kept things simple and chic in a pink sequin dress by luxury brand, LadyBeellionaire.

4. Sharon Ooja

The Nollywood sweetheart opted for an all-black ensemble for the premiere. Ooja rocked a long-sleeved, tie-front crop top with feathers are the hems of the sleeves. She paired the look with a thigh-high slitted skirt.

5. Dillish Matthews

The Namibian-born Big Brother Africa star and actress turned up for the event in a bedazzled black mini dress with her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

