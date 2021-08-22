The fourth Big Brother Naija Sunday live show took place on August 22 and it saw Big Brother pranking the housemates

Recall earlier in the week, Maria was bestowed with a fake eviction power as she was asked to pick six housemates to put up for nomination

At the live show, she was then asked to select two housemates she'd love to see leave the show and she picked JMK and Yousef

No housemates were evicted at the fourth Big Brother Naija Sunday live show as Big Brother's prank with Maria was brought to light.

Fake eviction

Earlier in the week after Maria emerged as Head of House, she was instructed by Big Brother to select six housemates to put up for eviction and she selected Pere, Emmanuel, Jaypaul, Angel, Yousef and JMK.

At the live show, she was then asked to pick two housemates that she'd love to see exit the show. Unaware about this part of the prank, Maria visibly struggled with the decision before finally choosing Yousef and JMK.

After a few seconds, Ebuka then announced that no one would be evicted from the show, bringing instant relief to the housemates supposedly up for eviction.

Kayvee's journey in the house

Before the fake eviction prank was carried out, the show honoured Kayvee who had left the show due to mental health issues. A video montage that captured his time in the house was played for viewers to remember him.

Maria on her week as HOH

The housemate was earlier asked about her reign as HOH and she described it as good, adding that the housemates made things easy for her. She, however, pointed out that selecting housemates for eviction was a tough decision to make

Cross on cutting his hair

The housemate who has feelings for Saskay, had earlier said goodbye to his dreads. When asked if Saskay was the reason for his decision, he admitted that both Saskay and Tega had an influence in making him cut his hair, adding that he also wanted to try a new look.

Saturday Night party

August 21, 2021 was yet another night of excitement at the Shine Ya Eyes house as the Big Brother Naija housemates got to boogie down at their fourth Saturday Night party.

All 20 housemates gathered in the party lounge to dance the night away courtesy of DJ Sose who served hot tunes for the already hyped-up housemates to groove to.

The party which was ankara-themed saw each housemate serving looks in different ankara styles that suited their personal sense of style.

