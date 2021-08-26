Media personality Denrele Edun recently shared a funny story about actress Funke Akindele to celebrate her birthday

Denrele described the mother of two as a daredevil, adding that she is very protective of those close to her

The TV personality also noted that Funke could be annoying, however, he had come to understand that her excesses come from a place of love

To celebrate his friend and colleague's 44th birthday, media personality Denrele Edun went down memory lane to recall a time when Funke Akindele Bello got him and others stunned.

Denrele stated that Funke didn't want him to go to the club but he was hellbent and made for the door.

Denrele Edun eulogises Funke Akindele on her birthday. Photos: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

Denrele Edun celebrates Funke Akindele

Unluckily for him, the actress got to the door before him, locked the door, and tucked them in her pant.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Come and take the keys, now. Shebi you wan go club abi?"

Denrele quoted the actress as saying, daring them to come close to her.

Describing her as a daredevil, Denrele noted that she is protective of those she loves. The media personality also recalled her days of humble beginning while hailing her for how far she has come to become a successful artiste.

Read his full post below:

Denrele's fans celebrate Funke Akindele

moyolawalofficial:

"Highest grosser."

ucheogbodo:

"Happy Birthday to a Queen indeed."

iyaafinashabi:

"Denrele needs to write a book, the way he writes ehn."

toppybanks:

"I felt the love here!!! I must first thank you @denrele_edun for being the realest, loveliest, and hypest human alive, then Aunty Funke for being all these beautiful things in the caption."

itskerenkezia_:

"This write up- she’s a good woman."

princess_arinze:

"Such a beautiful wrote up."

abikeshugaa:

"This was so intriguing to read."

blemivivskincare:

"Happy birthday to her ….she inspires for real."

kiddieslocker:

"Happy blessed birthday mama and this write-up hits home."

Funke Akindele gets a lot of cakes

Her husband and producer, JJC Skillz, took his Instagram page to give fans a sneak peek into how the film star's special day went.

A video shared on his page shows the moment the actress was surprised with numerous cakes, some of which spelt her first name.

Along with the cake came some of her friends and film colleagues, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and Eniola Badmus. In the clip, Funke appears to be all shades of happy and can even be seen doing a dance.

Source: Legit Newspaper