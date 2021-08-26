A super energetic toddler has gone viral after breaking the family TV in the hopes of rescuing his superhero friend and help him beat the bad guy

In the video that was shared on social media, the boy could be seen throwing objects at the TV and destroying it

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the clip and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A super cute little boy has the internet buzzing after completely destroying the family TV in a viral video clip. It seems the munchkin was only trying to protect his superhero friends from the bad guys who were trying to attack them.

An adorable two-year-old has gone viral after smashing the family TV. Images: @usatoday/Instagram

Source: UGC

Heading online, @usatoday shared the clip which received mixed reactions from social media users.

The American news network captioned the post:

"A 2-year-old tried to help his on-screen superhero, but ended up breaking a TV,"

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While some social media users found the video absolutely hysterical, others noticed that the toddler's nappy was really full and he appeared to have very little supervision. Many criticised his caregivers for seemingly neglecting the little boy.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@lanamay16_ said:

"He repeats what he sees, what he is inspired to do. No more no less."

@stefw49 commented:

"Not cute. Where in the hell was the parental supervision and a damn diaper change?!?"

@jcmaph wrote:

"So guys, don't forget to use a condom..."

@angelm_319 noted:

"He may broken the TV, but he sacrificed it to save his hero."

@and1_nara03 wrote:

"Sell the kid after that."

@philmarf said:

"Violence at an early age."

@_m.mohsen_b wrote:

"LMAO The children of this generation are Dracula."

Little kid in hilarious video gets social media users laughing

In other news, a little kid has got social media talking after imitating her grandfather in an adorable video that put smiles on people's faces.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @jukinmedia and reposted by @dailymail, the little kid could be seen walking in front of her grandpa who walked with the aid of a stick.

The adorable kid held a walking stick and perfectly walked like the old man as someone captured her on camera.

Source: Legit.ng News