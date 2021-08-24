President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, got married to Princess Zahra Bayero on August 20 at a beautiful ceremony

The much-talked-about presidential wedding was also attended by Yusuf’s beautiful sisters and their spouses

Photos of the president’s lovely daughters with their partners lit up social media as fans gushed over how good they looked

On August 20, 2021, social media was buzzing over the wedding of President Buhari’s son, Yusuf with his bride, Princess Zahra Bayero.

The beautiful occasion was graced by a number of dignitaries including the groom’s sisters with their husbands.

Lovely photos from the occasion made the rounds online and fans were particularly pleased with the snaps of the president’s beautiful daughters with their husbands.

President Buhari’s beautiful daughters with their husbands at Yusuf's wedding. Photos: @fabricblogger

Source: Instagram

Halima Buhari and Babagana Sheriff

One of his daughters, Halima Buhari, was spotted with her husband, Babagana Sheriff, at the lovely event. The 30-year-old lawyer got married to her man on an equally beautiful occasion sometime in 2013.

See their photo below:

Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi

One of the president’s daughters with prominence on social media, Zahra, was also spotted with her handsome hubby, Ahmed Indimi, at Yusuf’s wedding.

The duo got married in 2016 and their union has continued to remain beautiful since then. See a photo of the couple at Yusuf’s presidential wedding below:

Hanan Buhari and Mohammed Turad

Another of Buhari’s gorgeous daughters, Hanan, was also present at the occasion with her equally good-looking beau, Turad. The duo tied the knot in 2020.

See a photo of the couple at Yusuf’s wedding below:

Nigerians react

Soon after the snaps of the president’s beautiful daughters with their spouses made the rounds online, social media users were quick to share their reactions.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Star_angel1:

"Our money look good on them ."

Official_chicy:

"It's their moral dress sense and same signature hair tie for me ❤️❤️."

Peterpen111:

"This is the only thing good about Baba Buhari, his family so lovely."

Gopro_mamarazi:

"As the president he make sure he use the contact marry all his daughters to billionaire families to maintain generational wealth and connection."

Onyeodumu:

"Their parents are fine too."

So beautiful.

