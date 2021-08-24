President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, Ahmed Indimi, recently showed fans online a bit of his romantic side

The billionaire’s son shared a photo of himself with his wife, Zahra Buhari, and accompanied it with a sweet note that left fans gushing

The young and obviously smitten man wrote in his note that if love was madness, he had no wish to be sane again

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, Ahmed Indimi, recently had fans on social media gushing over his love life after he penned down sweet words for his wife, Zahra Buhari.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the billionaire businessman’s son described just how madly in love he was with his wife.

The young man shared a snap of himself with Zahra and accompanied it with an adorable note that left members of the online community in their feelings.

Ahmed Indimi shows love to his wife, Zahra Buhari. Photo: @ahmed.indimi

According to Ahmed, if being in love was a form of madness, he did not wish to become sane again.

He wrote:

“And if love be madness, may I never find sanity again.”

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over the adorable couple

A number of internet users were in awe of Ahmed’s display of love and could not help gushing over his relationship with Zahra Buhari.

Taking to the comment section, a number of them expressed their admiration. Read what some of them had to say below:

Bighstudios:

“Na wah oh. Who will use this type of lyrics for me oh.. God when .”

Soulunraveled:

“Awwwww. May Allah preserve your love and perfect it for you guys ❤️.”

Ochuatom:

“Love the way he loves her, loving your woman is strength not weakness.”

Buzo_official:

“Beautiful couple, keep showing the world that indeed marriage is a beautiful thing.”

Abdulaiii:

“Seeing a strong man like you fall in love deeply..is a great source of Motivation…may Almighty Allah continue to grant your heart desires.”

Lovely.

