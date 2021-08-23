A 10-year-old chess prodigy identified as Ferdinand Maumo is going places after he was discovered by Tunde Onakoya and became a champion despite suffering from celebral palsy.

The young boy was celebrated on a global stage at the DARE conference in Abuja and Legit.ng presents five adorable photos of Ferdinand.

Recall that Ferdinand beat his peers in the game of chess after Onakoya trained them and organised a competition for the youngsters in the slum of Makoko area of Lagos.

1. Ferdinand gets on a plane

In an adorable photo that was shared on LinkedIn by Chukwuma Eze, the chess champion could be seen travelling by plane.

Ferdinand Maumo could be seen on a plane after becoming a chess champion.. Photo credit: Chukwuma Eze

2. Ferdinand poses for the camera

Ferdinand disembarked from the plane and posed for a photo. He held a bottle water and smiled for the camera.

The young boy poses for the camera after disembarking from a plane. Photo credit: Chukwuma Eze

3. Ferdinand attends a conference

Ferdinand and his mentor Onakoya attended DARE conference in Abuja. Onakoya could be seen addressing the audience.

Ferdinand and his mentor attended a conference in Abuja. Photo credit: Chukwuma Ezeh

4. The chess prodigy sits calmly

Ferdinand Maumo sits calmly at the conference in Abuja. Photo credit: Chukwuma Ezeh

5. Men in suit

Ferdinand and his mentor could be seen posing for a picture as they wore adorable suits.

Ferdinand and his mentor wear adorable suits. Photo credit: Chukwuma Ezeh

Ferdinand's mother speaks

Ferdinand's mum said she gave birth to him like a normal child, adding that while nursing him he struggled with a sickness that peeled his skin.

Jesuwame said she could not send him to school because she had spent much on his sickness, making her financially incapable of footing the bill.

The mother revealed that Ferdinand always tells her about his dream of becoming a doctor and travelling to London.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos engages Ferdinand in chess

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state warmed the hearts of many after engaging 10-year-old chess prodigy Ferdinand Maumo in a friendly game.

The governor took to his Facebook page to share photos of himself and Ferdinand as they slugged it out in the game of chess on Sunday, June 13.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said he accepted the challenge from Ferdinand on Children's Day.

He said the game ended in a stalemate as Ferdinand did not make it easy for him.

