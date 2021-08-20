The marriage contract between Yusuf and Zahra, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero has been sealed

Reliable sources claim that the president's family had to pay the sum of N500,000 as dowry for the new bride

The grand occasion was attended by a lot of traditional dignitaries and famous Nigerian politicians

Zaria, Kano - The son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, got married to Zahra, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero in Bichi, Kano state on Friday, August 20.

The solemnisation of the marriage contract between the lovers took place at the palace of the monarch, The Cable reports.

The ceremony took place at the emir's palace (Photo: Vanguard)

Source: UGC

According to BBC Hausa, the .president's son paid the sum of N500, 000 as dowry for Zahra's hand in marriage.

Atiku finally reunites with President Buhari in cute photo

Meanwhile, it was reported that the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, was a rare avenue for reunion among some Nigerian politicians who were somewhat torn apart by the battle for power.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Two of such persons who have not been best of friends at least in the public eyes are the president and one of his biggest critics, Atiku Abubakar.

It was, therefore, a joyful sight for attendees to see President Buhari warmly greeting his rival, the former vice president, at the solemnisation of the marriage contract between Yusuf and Zahra, the daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero in Bichi, on Friday, August 20.

The aged politicians met themselves in person at the occasion after a long time and greeted each other with their elbows according to COVID-19 protocol.

List of APC governors, VIPS Present at Buhari's son's wedding

Earlier, Kano state was said to be busy with activities as dignitaries from across the country troop to the northern state as Yusuf wedded Zahra.

The ceremony which begins on Friday, August 20, with the wedding Fatiha was being held at Bichi Central Mosque.

The ceremony which begins on Friday, August 20, with the wedding Fatiha was being held at Bichi Central Mosque.

Prominent personalities and bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were spotted in Kano for the wedding.

Source: Legit