Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s new relationship was recently a topic of discussion after her man, Prince Kpokpogri was heard mocking her

In a leaked audio making the rounds online, the voice said to belong to Kpokpogri was heard admitting that he had been with other women

Tonto’s former friend, Blessing Osom aka Lady Golfer, took to her page to react to the news by mocking the film star

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh’s new boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, recently had people talking after an audio credited to him leaked on social media.

In the viral audio, the voice allegedly belonging to the Delta state politician was heard admitting to sleeping with other women. Not stopping there, the voice also complained about Tonto’s incessant smoking and drinking.

According to the male speaker on the call, he had warned her to stop the habits but she was unwilling and he was scared she could attack him in future.

Tonto Dikeh’s former friend, Lady Golfer, reacts to viral audio of actress' new bae, Prince Kpokpogri mocking her. Photos: @tontolet, @ladygolfer001

Source: Instagram

Lady Golfer reacts to Tonto’s supposed relationship troubles

After the audio made the rounds online, one of Tonto Dikeh’s former best friends, Blessing Osom aka Lady Golfer, took to her Instagram page to react to the news.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The businesswoman in her post said ladies needed to learn to keep their relationships private till they were sure of their man.

She also wondered if a certain person was alright for warning other ladies to stop taking photos in her man’s house even when they weren’t married yet.

Golfer then concluded her post by saying Kpokpogri also needed to be flogged for messing up.

See the post below:

Fans react to Lady Golfer’s post

After Tonto’s ex-best friend shared her post, it was trailed with mixed reactions. A number of people did not seem too pleased with it.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Idyl_music:

“This is unfair naw. Why do people derive joy from inflicting pains on other. Anything wey happen for anybody family or relationship, that one na their matter. But brother looseguard o. Now wahala don wear trouser inside eleganza. No be juju be that?”

Fabkay_kollections:

“Omoh.. Women, we are our own worst enemy. Tonto left you guys a long time ago naw.”

Teeto_olayeni:

“One of the reason why to dey do bestie up and down isn't my thing...Mtchewwwwwww, women we are our own worst enemy.”

Nonyehillz:

“I feel sorry for Ehi in advance, because this lady here is not a good friend to keep.”

Queen_meenah03:

“This lady golfer is so shameless. Happy for someone’s sorrow, ah women who do us this kind thing♀️.”

Hmm.

Tonto's bae Prince Kpokpogri denies being the voice in viral audio

Shortly after the incriminating audio of Tonto's bae, Prince Kpokpogri, badmouthing the actress to others, the Delta state politician took to his Instagram page to react to the news.

As expected, he denied the claims and said that his voice was cloned and advised people to disregard the news.

Kpokpogri also promised to go on Instagram live to clarify things and help his fans distinguish between a fake and real voice.

Source: Legit.ng