Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has reacted to Lady Golfer’s take on Tonto Dikeh’s troubled love life

Lady Golfer had made fun of her ex-bestie, Tonto, after news that her man, Prince Kpokpogri was unfaithful

Nkechi Blessing reminded Golfer that what goes around comes around as she wondered why women derived pleasure in the pain of others

Controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has spoken up about the ongoing drama between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-best friend, Lady Golfer.

It all started when Tonto Dikeh’s new bae, Prince Kpokpogri, was claimed to have badmouthed the actress in a viral video making the rounds on social media.

In the audio clip, the voice credited to Kpokpogri was heard speaking about his escapades with other women as well as complaining about the actress’ incessant smoking and drinking.

Nkechi Blessing has spoken up about Lady Golfer's reaction to Tonto's relationship drama. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday, @tontolet, @ladygolfer001

Lady Golfer reacted to the development by making a post where she laughed at the situation and warned ladies not to showcase their men unless they were sure of them.

Nkechi Blessing blasts Lady Golfer

Taking to her Instagram page, NBS expressed displeasure at Lady Golfer’s post considering that she and Tonto had been friends.

In a lengthy note, the actress asked why some people derive pleasure in seeing others sad and unhappy.

She wrote:

“Why do some of you Derive pleasure in seeing your fellow woman Sad, dragged and unhappy? Friendship went south move d F**k on in peace and shut the F**k up...God Abeg oooo.”

NBS then proceeded to say how she never throws shade at her former friends and reminded Lady Golfer that what goes around comes around.

In her words:

“I have been in friendship, relationship that didn’t work out, you will never find me anywhere throwing shades,i take my L and move, Remember what goes around comes back around,those you think you do not need today might be of great help to you tomorrow...Spread love❤️.”

See her post below:

Internet users react

After Nkechi Blessing shared her take on the issue, members of the online community also shared their thoughts on it.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Officialblessingceo:

“A lot of them are insecure so projecting it on others makes them feel powerful. The joke is on them.”

Official_alviravows:

“Don’t mind them. Wether it will add to their bank accounts I do not know.”

Iamayokapearl:

“Well said. Lock up and move on. Above all, make peace with yourself and spread love .”

Mimi1_noo:

“I just tire is so sad ...Broad day light witchcraft.”

Nawa o.

Tonto's bae Prince Kpokpogri denies being the voice in viral audio

Shortly after the incriminating audio of Tonto's bae, Prince Kpokpogri, badmouthing the actress to others, the Delta state politician took to his Instagram page to react to the news.

As expected, he denied the claims and said that his voice was cloned and advised people to disregard the news.

Kpokpogri also promised to go on Instagram live to clarify things and help his fans distinguish between a fake and real voice.

