It seems time is running out for Boko Haram fighters in the fringes of Nigeria's northeast region as many of them are accepting amnesty

This comes after weeks of heavy bombardments by the Nigerian military in their various hideouts scattered across the region

Nigerians now wake up daily to the news that many of the terrorists are now coming out of their camps in droves

FCT, Abuja - In the last few weeks, Boko Haram terrorists have been surrendering in droves, with their families, laying down their arms in the process.

Many Nigerians why have been wondering why the sudden change of mind by the fighters after almost a decade of attacking the Nigerian military and innocent citizens.

A total of 983 people were handed over to state officials for rehabilitation and integration in 2019. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng has complied four reasons why the terrorists are giving up.

1. Depletion of strength

That the Boko Haram fighters have been completely degraded and their ranks depleted is not news anymore. The Nigerian military has in the past few months, bombarded their hideouts and inflicted heavy blows on the ragtag army. It is only natural that many of the fighters would give up and come out of their hiding and surrender to a superior power.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. Abubakar Shekau's death

In May 2021, audio obtained by news agencies indicates that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau died detonating explosives on himself after a battle between his group and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). The death of Shekau must have made many of the Boko Haram fighters give up on the fight against the Nigerian authorities.

3. Amnesty for Boko Haram members

The Nigerian government, through the Defense Headquarters, inaugurated the Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) in 2016. The OSC programme is a counterinsurgency approach aimed at rehabilitating low-risk repentant Boko Haram fighters and reintegrate them back into society. The rehabilitation programme, so far, has rehabilitated over 2,000 ex-Boko Haram members since 2019.

4. Hunger

Boko Haram has been the victim of the food crisis it created through insurgency. In recent times, instead of burning homes which has been its signature during raids, the fighters gather cows, goats, and any kind of food they could round up and flee with them. This is after its rampaging and forceful invasion of communities over the years, forcing more than two million people to flee their homes and farms.

Meanwhile, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, has expressed concern over the plan by Nigerian Army to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram insurgents into the state's communities.

The monarch noted that the people would continue to be haunted by the horrors of the 12-year insurgency if the repentant insurgents are integrated into communities.

He said the insurgents killed 13 district heads and several ward heads in 16 local government areas in the state.

Senator Ndume tells Nigerian Army not to pamper repentant terrorist

Legit.ng had previously reported that the chairman of the Senate committee on the Nigerian Army, Senator Ali Ndume, said the repentant Boko Haram insurgents should not be pampered.

Ndume said the former insurgents should be carefully profiled and not just given what he termed blanket amnesty and pampering.

The Borno federal lawmaker said instead of being in a hurry to resettle, reintegrate and rehabilitate the surrendered criminals, the military should hasten to end the reign of insurgency in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng News