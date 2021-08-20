Former House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, has been accused of hijacking nomination forms meant for local government congresses

Bauchi - Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state have accused Yakubu Dogara, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, of allegedly hijacking nomination forms meant for local government congresses.

The Punch reports that aggrieved party members have already filed a petition before the Ward Congress Appeal Panel demanding for justice and fairness.

Alhaji Bala Burga, the spokesperson for the group made this known in a press statement in Bauchi on Thursday, August 19.

While noting that the forms were supposed to be given to the APC chairman of Tafawa Balewa LGA, Burga alleged that Dogara’s close ally, Muhammad Tukur was given the nominations forms by the state leadership of the party.

APC sets September 4 for local government congress, begins sale of forms

Earlier, the ruling party scheduled September 4, for the conduct of its local government congress despite the crises that rocked the ward congress recently conducted by APC.

This was contained in a terse statement titled; APC schedules local government area congresses for Saturday, 4th September 2021, begins sale of forms.

The statement was signed by the national secretary of the party's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 18.

Tukur in reaction to the allegations, denied it saying he receieved money for the purchase of the forms on behalf of credible stakeholders from the former speaker.

He went on to add that the forms have been distributed to recognised elected party chairmen in in Dass, Tafawa Balewa, and Bogoro Federal Constituency.

Abiodun, Amosun, Akala, Dare’s supporters hold factional congresses

Meanwhile, the congresses organised by the APC in some states across the country on Saturday, July 31, were marred by violence and protests by factional groups within the party.

It was reported that the leadership of the APC had on Friday, July 30, read a Riot Act to all its chieftains in all the states across the country against the conduct of parallel congresses in the states, threatening to sanction members who violate the order.

The report had it that against the directive of the party leadership, parallel congresses were held in Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, and Imo.

