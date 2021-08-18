The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has set aside Saturday, September 4, for the conduct of its local government congress

John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the party's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, disclosed this on Wednesday, August 18

According to him, the sales of forms for the congress has begun, adding that interested candidates should obtain the forms

FCT, Abuja - Despite the crises that rocked the ward congress recently conducted by All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party has scheduled September 4, for the conduct of its local government congress.

The Punch reports that this was contained in a terse statement titled; APC schedules local government area congresses for Saturday, 4th September 2021, begins sale of forms.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set September 4 for state congresses. Credit: APC.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the statement was signed by the national secretary of the party's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 18.

The Nation also reports that Akpanudoedehe's statement indicated that the sale of forms for the congress has begun.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Abiodun, Amosun, Akala, Dare’s supporters hold factional congresses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the congresses organised by the APC in some states across the country on Saturday, July 31, were marred by violence and protests by factional groups within the party.

It was reported that the leadership of the APC had on Friday, July 30, read a Riot Act to all its chieftains in all the states across the country against the conduct of parallel congresses in the states, threatening to sanction members who violate the order.

The report had it that against the directive of the party leadership, parallel congresses were held in Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, and Imo.

John Akpanudoedehe, the secretary of the party, had said the party would invoke necessary disciplinary measures against those who hold parallel congresses.

The supporters of the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, reportedly produced two results in each of the 236 wards during the congresses.

APC congresses suspended in Zamfara, Kwara, Anambra as factions emerge in Rivers, others

In a related report, following a Supreme Court pronouncement invalidating Governor Mai Mala Buni-led leadership of the APC, the reality of setback is fast descending on the party as its planned congress may not hold in some states.

According to the report, it was agreed that the congress would hold on 33 out of 36 states of the federation after the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, gave a green light in the lieu of the Supreme Court judgement.

Source: Legit.ng