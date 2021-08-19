The PDP has said that it is getting more vindication over its position on the administration of Nigeria under the APC-led government

The opposition party pointed at Sanusi Lamido Sanusi's recent rating of the current government's handling of the economy as its evidence

In PDP's opinion, Sanui's abysmally low score for the leadership has further exposed the rot, corruption, and inefficiency on its part

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the submission of a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on the administration of the APC-led federal government.

According to the opposition party, Sanusi claimed that the government steered by the APC has wreaked in just five years all the gains of Nigeria over a period of 35 years, Punch reports.

The PDP said Sanusi spoke the minds of Nigerians (Photo: Lamido Sanusi)

Backing the former Kano emir's position, the PDP in a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 18, noted that he spoke the minds of Nigerians.

The PDP told citizens to recall that it "handed over a robust economy, rated the largest hub in Africa and one of the fastest-growing in the world with Fitch B+ rating and Gross Domestic Produce (GDP) of $574 billion to President Buhari and the APC in May 2015" but that all these were destroyed in only six years under the current government.

It added:

"Sadly, in the last six years, Buhari-led APC administration has reduced our productive sectors to a complete wreckage with alarming 33.3 percent unemployment and 17.38% inflation rates; over 60 million hitherto flourishing businesses folded up and the naira crashing from N167 to a dollar in 2015 to N512 under the APC corrupt and directionless watch.

"More depressing is that the corrupt APC administration has practically erased all the gained of the debt repayment achieved by the PDP, returned our nation to a beggar state, and mortgaged the sovereignty of our country with reckless borrowing and accumulated N33.107 trillion."

The party, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders, irrespective of religion, ethnic background, and social status to join forces towards salvaging the country.

Lamido Sanusi gives scary detail about Nigeria, claims we made no progress in 40 years

Earlier, Sanusi had revealed that Nigeria made no progress in 40 years. Sanusi who was a former Emir of Kano said this at a colloquium to mark his 60th birthday.

According to him, though he has paid the price for speaking the truth, Nigerians were the ones paying the real price “in form of poverty, insecurity, and high rate of inflation”.

