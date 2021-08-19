Actress Genevieve Nnaji recently spent time with her best friend and popular supermodel Oluchi Onweagba

The friends took to their respective social media pages with photos taken during the time spent together

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with lovely comments for the celebrity best friends

Nollywood movie star Genevieve Nnaji and her supermodel best friend, Oluchi Onweagba, recently got members of the online community gushing.

Genevieve Nnaji spotted with best friend Oluchi. Photo: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

The celebrity besties recently met up after a long time away from each other and they took lovely pictures to capture the moment spent together.

Genevieve and Oluchi took to their respective Instagram pages with the pictures that got many people talking about their beauty.

Check out the photo below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fans, colleagues hail Genevieve, Oluchi

The photos racked in lovely comments from many who haven’t seen the two together in a long while.

Read some of their comments below:

rechaelokonkwo said:

"Queens and more."

oghenekaroitene said:

"Beautiful Queens."

beacon500 said:

"Beautiful women. "

squaregist said:

"We love you both❤️."

ele__blinks said:

"I miss my favourite on screen though."

fit_queenlife said:

"Love you both my melanin Queens."

bekkyhome said:

"2 great, beautiful and intelligent women besties."

mactorrr said:

"I love y'all so much."

chiomasandra95 said:

"My faves in one pics."

David Oyelowo says he wants to work with Genevieve, Adesua

Legit.ng previously reported that Hollywood actor David Oyelowo shared his thoughts about the Nollywood industry.

Oyelowo, who worked with singer Ric Hassani on a project, stated that he also admires afrobeat and is a big fan of it.

Reiterating that he is Nigerian, the Hollywood star said he tends to have touches of his country on his projects.

On working with actresses in Nollywood, he said:

"Absolutely. I've been having conversations with Genevieve Nnaji who I really admire as an artiste. Adesua was at my house in LA. These are people that I admire their work and the explosion of not just film but fashion and literature and of course from a Nigerian perspective. It's real and I am proud of it and I want to be a part of it."

Source: Legit Nigeria