Governor Nyesom Wike was brought under much heat by some top members of the PDP in Abia on Tuesday, August 17

The PDP bigwigs in the state accused the Rivers governor of misfiring without facts when presenting his argument

One of the party leaders, Austin Akobundu, categorically asked Wike to limit his governance to Rivers and not extend it to Abia

The verbal exchange between Governor Nyesom Wike and some Peoples Democratic Party bigwigs in IKwuano LGA of Abia state went sour on Tuesday, August 17.

Governor Wike is accusing Austin Akobundu, the national organising secretary of the PDP, of being the obstacle to the wheel of progress through his alleged self-ambition, Vanguard reports.

The Rivers governor went on to claim that Akobundu's selfishness drove the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Chief Sam Onuigbo, to join the All Progressive Congress.

Wike was asked to get his facts right in argument (Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike)

Source: Facebook

According to the governor, Akobundu refused to allow Onuigbo to deliver his ward executive of PDP because the former is afraid that the latter was nursing a dream to become the governor of the state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, in reply to Wike, Akobundu berated the governor and called on him to get his facts right when arguing in order not to mislead people.

The PDP chieftain in Abia, according to Independent, noted that from his utterances, it is clear that Wike is not conversant with what truly transpired and, therefore, called on him to check the records instead of advertising his ignorance.

Akobundu said:

“From his statement, he appeared to be confused on which Ward Col Akobundu (Rtd) prevented a Federal House Member from producing his Ward Exco. To show how uninformed he was, Gov. Wike could not ascertain whether the Federal House Member was still in the PDP or not.

“On the basis of the above, His Excellency Gov. Nysom Wike is hereby invited to note that Ikwuano LGA conducted its last PDP Congresses in an orderly manner without external interference either from Col Akobundu or any other political leader in Abia state.

“We therefore strongly advise His Excellency, Gov. Nyesom Wike to desist from interfering in the political affairs of Ikwuano LGA in particular and Abia state in general."

This is a coup, Governor Wike raises alarm over alleged plot at National Assembly

Meanwhile, Wike had accused members of the National Assembly who voted against the electronic transmission of election results of plotting a coup against the Nigerian people.

The governor made the accusation via his official Facebook page on Tuesday, August 3.

He said the federal lawmakers who did not support the electronic transmission of results should be ashamed of themselves.

Source: Legit