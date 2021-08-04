Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has disclosed why the National Assembly members who voted against electronic transmission of results got it wrong

The politician suggested that the electronic transmission of election results is necessary for credible polls

Some federal lawmakers in the National Assembly have come under intense criticism from members of the opposition over the issue

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused members of the National Assembly who voted against the electronic transmission of election results of plotting a coup against the Nigerian people.

The governor made the accusation via his official Facebook page on Tuesday, August 3.

Governor Wike said some NASS members have done a disservice to the country by opposing e-transmission of results. Photo: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

He said the federal lawmakers who did not support the electronic transmission of results should be ashamed of themselves.

Wike described them as enemies of the country.

The governor said there are doubts about President Buhari’s determination to conduct a credible election since his party rejected the electronic transmission of results.

Wike said:

‘’If Nigerians were serious non who voted against electronic transmission of results would be able to go home to their constituents.’’

Gbajabiamila says Nigeria is not ready for electronic transmission of results

Meanwhile, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the failure of card readers at his polling unit during the Lagos local government elections is an indication that Nigeria is not ready for electronic transmission of results.

Gbajabiamila made the statement on Saturday, July 24, during a chat on Channels TV, at his polling unit located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Ward 014 on Mercy Eneli Street, Surulere.

He explained that the card readers failed due to poor network coverage.

INEC issues strong warning ahead of Anambra gubernatorial election

In another news, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that multiple court orders pose a major threat to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election coming up on Saturday, November 6.

This warning was raised by a senior INEC official, Festus Okoye, at the implementation meeting of the voter education and publicity department.

According to the commission, it is becoming increasingly difficult to obey court orders and judgments as some political parties and candidates have perfected the art of shopping for court injunctions, The Nation reported.

