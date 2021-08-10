Youths in Imo state have protested against the sit-at-home order declared by the separatist group, IPOB

One of the protesters on Tuesday, August 10, said the order if adhered to, will adversely affect the state's economy

The protester said the Nnamdi Kanu-led group should not use its agitation to inflict economic hardship on the people

Owerri, Imo state - Youths in Imo state on Tuesday, August 10, staged a protest against the sit-at-home order declared by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a short video published by Channels TV on Facebook, one of the protesters said an average Imo person is into business, noting that the IPOB's order will affect people's means of survival.

Youths in Imo state on Tuesday, August 10, staged a protest against IPOB's sit-at-home order. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

He described Imo as the economic hub of Eastern Nigeria, saying abiding by the IPOB's sit-at-home order will lead to "economic backwardness" in the state.

The protester said:

"The state will lose revenue, individuals will lose income and they will lose profits."

He added that IPOB should not use its agitation to inflict economic hardship on the people.

According to him, Governor Hope Uzodimma has called on the residents of the state to ignore the sit-at-home order and go about their daily business activities.

He added that youths from all the local government areas in the state joined the protest, noting that the turnout showed the sit-at-home order was not effective on Tuesday.

The proscribed IPOB group had declared sit-at-home order every Monday to protest the arrest and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government.

The development has since taken a dangerous, violent turn in the southeast region.

4 dead, 2 buses razed as sit-at-home order turns bloody in Imo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the sit-at-home order turned bloody in Imo state as three passengers and a driver were reportedly killed at Nkwogu in Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state on Monday, August 9, by unknown gunmen.

An eyewitness said he saw three passengers burnt to death in a transport company vehicle while the driver was reportedly shot dead by the gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

The state police command's spokesperson, Michael Abattam, confirmed the development and assured of proper investigation.

Source: Legit.ng