The death of a herbalist, Dr Bola Adegunloye shocked many as he passed away shortly after cursing actress Iyabo Ojo out

The actress had reacted to the news saying that God fought for her after the herbalist levelled several allegations against her

The late herbalist son has cleared the air in a video and insists that what happened to his father is between the family and God

The young man in the same breath took a swipe at Nigerians, calling them frustrated for not channeling their energy into productive affairs

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo stepped on a lot of toes when she solidly stood behind comedian Princess and her foster daughter against colleague, Baba Ijesha.

One of the people who dragged the actress mercilessly was a herbalist, Dr Bola Adegunloye who predicted that the actress would suffer and die.

Adegunloye's son speaks over his death Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@mylagoslately

Adegunloye passed away shortly after cursing the actress out and Iyabo Ojo termed it as God coming through for her against her enemies.

Adegunloye's son lambasts Nigerians

In a video sighted on Instagram, the late herbalist's son refuted claims that his father's death had to do with Iyabo Ojo because of his predictions and allegations about her.

The young man continued by saying that nobody has the monopoly of death and he leaves whatever must have transpired in the hands of God.

He mentioned that he spoke to his father just two hours before receiving the tragic news of his death.

He continued by appealing to bloggers and social media judges to calm done with the misinformation.

The young man who tagged Nigerians frustrated further said that the energy people have put on his father's case should be channeled to demand for better governance from the government.

He also disclosed that other developing countries used social media for good while Nigerians channel their frustration on other people.

Reactions

Hampochima:

"Like father like son, why did your dad not curse Buhari and demand for better government. Mr Rwanda."

Porsche_anderson:

"So you didn’t see anything wrong with what your father said to iyabo Ojo? rained down death and unprintable curses on her… like really!!!"

Nanny_directory:

"Instead of you to apologize to the woman that your late father placed a curse. You're there giving us long speech, well-done."

Supermum_ivy:

"How can he says Nigerians are frustrated??? I thought he wanted to apologise on behalf of his late father who had monopoly on wishing someone miserable death."

