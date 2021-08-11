BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, recently shared some details about herself in a question and answer session with fans

The reality show star answered some questions from her fans and was asked if claims that she was married was true

Mercy turned down the marriage claims and advised her fans to be careful about things they saw online

Big Brother Nigeria 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, recently made fans know more about her life on social media after hosting a question and answer session.

The reality show star gave her fans an opportunity to know her better by asking her things they were curious about.

Numerous fans took the opportunity to ask their favourite star some questions.

One Instagram user asked Mercy if she had any plans of having a baby. To that, the reality star replied in the affirmative.

Another fan asked her who her celebrity crush was and who she would have loved to be best friends with between Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa and Ini Edo. To that, she replied that she would love to be friends with them all.

Mercy also shared her thoughts about top American rappers, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. According to her, she loved them equally.

BBNaija star Mercy Eke replies curious fans on Instagram.

The reality show star finally replied a fan’s question on if she was truly married. Mercy quickly turned down the claim and advised her fans not to believe things they heard on social media.

Mercy finally speaks on her marriage rumours.

Mercy Eke shows support for Shine Ya Eye BBNaija star Maria

Mercy Eke, the winner of the Pepper Dem edition of Big Brother Naija, has shown support for Maria, a housemate in the ongoing reality TV show.

Sharing her photo and closing her comment section on Instagram, Mercy thanked those who have chosen to support Maria in her quest to win the show.

The snap had the housemate in her air hostess uniform.

