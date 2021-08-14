The sitting of the APC appeal committee in Osogbo, Osun state on Saturday, August 14m was inconclusive

This was caused by chaos and fear that ensued after some hoodlums fired gunshots close to the APC secretariat in the state during the meeting

Police officers were proactive enough to rescue some members of the appeal committee from the building

Osogbo, Osun - The sound of gunshots at the Osun secretariat of the All Progressives Congress(APC) on Saturday, August 14, during the sitting of the ward congress appeal committee in Osogbo caused chaos and scare.

in swift response to the shots, some heavily armed security operatives rushed to the scene and were able to rescue some members of the committee from the building.

Policemen came to the rescue of APC appeal committee members

Source: UGC

According to The Nation, some of the committee members are still held up in the office.

Supporters of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, had clashed during the submission of petitions, leaving at least one member seriously injured.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Osun APC crisis deepens as Aregbesola’s faction alleges attack on leaders

Meanwhile, The Osun Progressive (TOP), a faction within the Osun state chapter of the APC in the state, had alleged that some people within the party and government are planning to attack leaders of the faction.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, August 12 in Osogbo, the TOP Chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi, said the planned attack was a result of the group’s struggle to restructure and re-energise the party.

Adebiyi, however, said that the alleged plan has been reported to the security agencies for investigation and for other necessary steps.

He said:

“We have informed relevant security agencies, who have assured us of taking steps to investigate the information and ensure the protection of the lives of the leadership and members of our caucus.”

However, reports that in a swift reaction, the APC caretaker chairman in the state, Mr. Gboyega Famodun, said the allegation is baseless.

Famodun, who spoke through his spokesman, Mr. Kola Olabisi, said the allegation should be disregarded, adding that it cannot be substantiated.

Osun APC group raises alarm, alleges exclusion from party’s ward congress

TOP had earlier raised an alarm, alleging that key stakeholders were excluded from the ward congress on Saturday, July 31 in Osun state.

The group alleged that the national secretariat officers sent to Osogbo, the Osun state capital, to conduct the congress exercise were hijacked, ambushed, and kept from being accessed by other stakeholders in the party.

Source: Legit